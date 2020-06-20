Chelsea want N’Golo Kante to stay and we’re not looking to sell, asserts Frank Lampard

Despite rumours swirling about Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Frank Lampard has confirmed that the Frenchman is going nowhere with him being a key part of the Blues. The 2018 World Cup winner has been a key part of the Blues since his move from Leicester City despite struggling with injuries this term.

Ever since his move from Leicester City, N’Golo Kante has turned not only into one of the best players in the world but is arguably the best in his position. The former Foxes star has transformed the way a defensive midfielder plays and has played a key role in not one but two separate Premier League title campaigns. That combined with his performances for France on the national stage has earned the 29-year-old plaudits for his consistency and ability.

But things this season have changed with Kante suffering from a series of injuries that has seen the Frenchman struggle to live upto his consistent standards. That combined with Chelsea’s heavy spending has seen reports indicate that the 29-year-old could be sacrificed in order to further reinforce the Blues’ team. However, that has been refuted by Frank Lampard as the Chelsea boss confirmed that Kante remains a key part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

“In terms of N’Golo, I’ve seen some talk and reports about him and his future at the club. I’ve said it a lot of times about N’Golo – one of the best midfield players in the world. I would have loved to be able to play with him. He has everything,” Lampard said, reported the Guardian.

“Coming back to Chelsea and having N’Golo Kanté is something I really want to appreciate and work with. Because of injuries it’s been tough for N’Golo. It’s nice to see him a little bit fresh. N’Golo is so important to us going forward. We need him regularly and hopefully we’ll have that now.”