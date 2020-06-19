Tottenham have put themselves in difficult position with tough fight ahead, confesses Jose Mourinho

Tottenham sits seven points behind fourth-place Chelsea and it has seen Jose Mourinho admitted that his side faces a tough fight for them to get back into contention for a Champions League place. Spurs have had a tough season but are still in contention for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Six months after finishing as the runners up in the 2019 Champions League, their first ever appearance in the final, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was sacked. The Argentine was replaced by Jose Mourinho with the club sitting in 14th place and closer to the relegation zone than they were to the top half of the table. However, while the change since Mourinho took over has been slow, the North Londoners are still in contention for a Champions League place for next season.

But, they sit seven points behind fourth-place and five behind fifth-place with the fifth-placed team in the Premier League also expected to qualify for the Champions League because of Manchester City’s ban. While the Cityzens’ fate in UEFA’s top club competition is hanging in the balance, Mourinho admitted that Tottenham will have a tough fight ahead. Their final run of nine games has been termed as nine finals but Mourinho added that the club cannot lose too many points or they face losing out on Champions League football.

"I don't think a similar run to the first nine games will be enough. At the moment we need more than that because we lost too many points and put ourselves in a difficult position. It's a difficult fight. I don't think we can lose too many points, unless our four or five direct opponents lose lots of points," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

The North Londoners were on a bad run of form before the season was suspended with them on a three game winless run in the Premier League. But with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and others back from injuries and fully fit again, there is hope around the club again despite many players lacking match fitness. Not just that Mourinho also admitted that lockdown has brought the team closer together and that is something that will get showcased going forward.

"It was a strange opportunity to be close to each other, and feel empathy. At that mental level, to be together, to feel together - it was really nice. The players where phenomenal. We stayed together. The players were always working, we were always trying to give them something to minimise the problems of the lockdown, to feel connected with each other to feel connected with the club. From a mental point of view, the boys are fine. Of course, we love football, so we are so happy to play," Mourinho added.