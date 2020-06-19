Players will look beyond Leciester but Ben Chilwell has given us no such signal, claims Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has asserted that despite Leicester City being open to selling their players, Ben Chilwell has given the Foxes no indication that he wants to leave the King Power stadium. The full-back has been linked with a move for most of this season with Europe's biggest sides interested in him.

The Foxes have been a huge part of the transfer market over the last few years with them selling a key star in atleast one window every summer. First to leave was N’Golo Kante, with Danny Drinkwater, Harry Maguire and Riyad Mahrez all leaving for bigger sides within England. But with the Foxes building a beyond impressive team at the King Power under Brendan Rodgers’ tutelage, few would expect them to sell their best stars once again.

Yet their hand might be forced with full-back Ben Chilwell being heavily linked with a move away from the club after his performances this season. Chelsea and Manchester City are amongst his top suitors with interest from outside England as well but Rodgers admitted that Chilwell has given the club no indication he wants to leave. The former Liverpool boss also added that the Foxes understand that players look beyond Leicester and are willing to let them leave albeit for the right price.

“All you can ever do is create an environment where players will feel they can improve and develop, and enjoy their football. But I also recognise players may well look beyond Leicester City. I’ve never felt that with Ben. He’s a huge talent and for me he can be one of the world’s best left-backs. He’s understanding here what it takes every single day, not just on a game day, and what it takes to be an elite player in terms of lifestyle and professionalism. I can only see him getting better and he can get that here at Leicester, of course,” Rodgers said in his pre-match interview.

"I think he’s shown that, particularly this season. I can say that, but of course players and agents may well have other ambitions for players. That’s not something you can always control. I’m always pretty relaxed on it. We had this last summer with Harry Maguire, and with really open communication. He knew what we were creating here, he knew the work that we were doing, but of course he’s got the lure to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world. He decided he wanted to go and the club rightly made that sale so they could get the money that they wanted. But at this moment in time it’s not something with Ben that we’re considering”