Paul Pogba is one of best in world and he needs to prove that, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After what has been months without playing, Paul Pogba is back and fully fit but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the Frenchman needs to prove his worth once again. The 2018 World Cup winner has struggled immensely this season with injuries and various other issues affecting his form.

Few players have divided opinions at Manchester United like Paul Pogba with a debate being held nearly every week in his name. But while the Frenchman’s performances usually speak for him, this season things have changed with the midfielder spending most of the season on the physio’s bench. The few appearances Pogba has made came well before this Manchester United side clicked although many hope to see a change going forward.

The enforced break handed the Frenchman a boost with him now fully fit and back in contention to start a game which has many concerned for Bruno Fernandes’ place in the team. But United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that while Pogba is a world-class player, the Frenchman needs to prove his value once again. Solskjaer also added that the 27-year-old will have to be eased back into the fray with Pogba’s last competitive game coming in late December.

"Paul has had his difficult season this year with loads of injuries but I can see his mentality and focus now that he is fit and training and available, that he is ready to play again and to prove. He has always had quality, Paul. He is one of the best midfielders in the world so hopefully we can get that going as soon as possible. I want the same from Paul as from all the others. Paul is one of the best midfielders in the world so we expect him to gradually improve as he gets more and more game time,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.

"Gradually over these next few months we can work him up back to his best. Paul has had a very good career. He is a World Cup winner and we want to have that leadership on the pitch as well. I am very happy with the squad. The five of them [midfielders], any of them would be capable of playing a full season at Man United and being a regular so it's given me not a problem but a nice challenge to choose and pick the right ones when they are in the right form when they are against the right opponents. Paul getting back fit can only help us because he does have qualities that no one else has."