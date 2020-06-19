Norwich City escaping relegation is not realistic but it is possible, proclaims Daniel Farke

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has admitted that helping the Canaries avoid relegation is not a realistic goal but it is not an impossible task. The Carrow Road side sits at the bottom of the Premier League table with 21 points and will need atleast five wins from their nine games to survive.

After Norwich City’s performances in the Championship last season, few expected them to be in this position come the final ten games of the season. But somehow, Daniel Farke’s side sits at the bottom of the league table with seven points separating them and 17th place Watford. However, the task placed in front of Farke seems impossible but with nine games left in the season, the Canaries need at least five wins to keep them in with a chance of avoiding relegation and results elsewhere to go in their favour.

The problem is the fact that Norwich have managed just five wins this season which makes both the club’s and Farke’s problem that much harder. However, the German doesn’t care and even admitted that while the task that stands ahead of them is not a realistic one, it’s certainly not impossible for the club to handle. Farke also added that being a football manager means believing in the impossible and unrealistic.

"Maybe it is not realistic to stay up but we work in football not just to achieve realistic things. Otherwise we would work in a tax office or something. You have to believe in the unrealistic to do something extraordinary - to create a miracle. That is why we work in this fantastic business and that is what we want to do at Norwich," Farke told Sky Sports

"We have already created history and achieved a special success just by winning promotion in the circumstances we were in. It would be a huge step to stay in this league. Amazing. It is not realistic but it is possible. As long as it is possible we will do everything to achieve it."

The Canaries walked into the Premier League as Champions of the second division which means that they had at least £100 million to spend on players. Instead, the club has been frugal with the money and opted to use it as a long-term investment into other areas including re-developing their youth system. That affected recruitment for Norwich City with them spending the lowest in the league but Daniel Farke admits that he was/and still is fully on-board with that decision.

"My experience, albeit at a lower level in Germany, helped me to understand the different perspective of a sporting director or a board member. There is a responsibility to think strategically about the long-term future of the club. This is what you should do as a head coach too. You cannot always think about the next point.

"We are trying with Stuart Webber to build something at this club and work on the foundations in the medium to long term. That is important. I still want to think long term on a strategical basis but I realise how much joy it brings to be a coach and I am fully concentrated on that now. It is more joyful to develop young players than worry about a budget,” he added.