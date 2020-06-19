Leroy Sane will be leaving Manchester City either this season or next, confirms Pep Guardiola

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is set to leave the Cityzens after the German international rejected another contract from the club with Pep Guardiola confirming the same. The former Schalke star has been heavily linked with a move, over the course of the last year, to Bayern Munich.

After what has been nearly a year of speculation over the future of Leroy Sane, things are finally set in stone with the German set to leave the Etihad Stadium. The former Schalke 04 star has been intensely linked with a move back to Germany with Bayern Munich overly keen on a move. The Bavarians had been heavily linked last summer and were close to an agreement with City before the 24-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury that scuppered any plans of him leaving.

However, the situation has changed as reports indicated that the German rejected not one but three offers of a contract extension from Manchester City with the Cityzens finally giving up. That has been confirmed by Pep Guardiola and the Spaniard admitted that Sane has rejected the latest offer. Guardiola further added that the German will either leave at the end of this season if an agreement is reached or at the end of next season for free with the City boss very disappointed.

"Leroy has said he doesn't want to extend the contract. It means he wants to leave. It's going to happen this summer or at the end of his contract. The club have offered him two or three times and he rejected so he's going to play for another club. Leroy rejected to extend the contact and everybody knows that. If at the end of this season we agree between the two clubs he is going to leave, if not he will leave at the end of his contract," Guardiola said in his pre-match conference, reported Goal.

"I'm so disappointed. We want him. He's a young player with incredible potential and incredible quality and that's difficult to find all around the world. We tried before the injury, we tried before the surgery and after that, but he rejected and he has other ambitions. I understand. We want players who want to play for this club. We respect him, he's an incredibly nice guy. We love him, I love him so much. He's so well- educated, has a nice family. It's just he decides he wants another adventure for his career," he added.