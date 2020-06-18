Reports | Pedro set to sign for Roma putting Chelsea future in doubt

With moves for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner done, Chelsea ’s new age team is ready to start winning again. But the Blues have bigger problems with both Pedro and Willian ’s contracts expiring at the end of June. The two wingers have been key parts of the Chelsea side over the last few years despite being on the wrong side of thirty. That hasn’t stopped either man from making an impact but things could change now with them on the verge of an exit.

Both players are on contracts that expire at the end of June and the situation enforced by the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped their cause. But while reports have indicated that Willian would be open to a short-term extension to finish out the 2019/20 season, Pedro isn’t in the same boat. The Spanish attacker has reportedly come to an agreement with Roma with him set to sign a two-year deal with the Serie A giants worth £56,000 a week as a free-agent.

However, the Athletic has reported that the new deal with Roma has caused concern for Pedro and the 33-year-old is reportedly unwilling to finish out the season with Chelsea. The report further added that the former Barcelona man is concerned at putting his future at risk for fear of picking up an injury and missing out what could be his last big money deal. The Spaniard was linked with a move to the MLS and back to Spain but Roma’s interest and their offer convinced Pedro.