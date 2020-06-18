People could return to stadiums to watch football in September, claims Mark Bullingham

FA Chief executive Mark Bullingham has confessed that the supporters might be able to watch games inside a stadium by September despite reports that the next season may not see fans at all. The coronavirus has forced Europe’s top leagues behind closed doors in an attempt to help curb the spread.

While the Premier League is back in action, the games have been played behind closed doors although that could change in the near future. Despite reports indicating that no fans could be allowed at-least until next year, the situation has clearly changed with even the La Liga looking to let fans inside stadiums. But while the Spanish top tier are reportedly aiming at a 30% attendance rate, the English Football Association are looking at something much higher than that.

Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive, has admitted that supporters could safely watch games inside stadiums as early as September as he believes the situation will be different as compared to the world right now. Bullingham also added that there has been a plan in place for when fans will be allowed back with the FA looking to introduce various measures to help keep the spectators safe.

“When we look ahead to September, we are hoping we are in a very different situation than we are now as a country, and we hope at some point we can start having crowds back. We’re looking at loads of options; we’re even getting people to map out what traffic flows [of spectators] look like in stadia, explore what it could look like with one-metre, two-metre social distancing and so on,” Bullingham said reported the Guardian.

However, Bullingham’s statement only echoed what culture secretary Oliver Dowden had to say as he asserted that the new season could see fans back in stadiums. Dowden also added that the return of matchday income is a key part of income for many clubs and that need should be respected.

“I would really hope that by the return of the new season we might be in a position whereby some fans could start to return to stadiums. I know that would be another important part of restoring the financial position of clubs,” Dowden added.