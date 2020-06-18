ISL clubs to have mandatory Asian player in their squad from 2020-21

Today at 12:32 PM
Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has made it mandatory for each of the ISL sides to register at least one Asian player in their squad from the upcoming 2020-21 season. Furthermore, each ISL club will also have to register two developmental players born after 2000 in their 18-member squad.
With the Indian national coach Igor Stimac constantly pressing to bring about a change in the foreign policy of the domestic leagues, the governing body has finally taken a significant step, even though it is not a big one. FSDL, the organisers of the Indian Super League, has made it mandatory for each of the clubs to register at least one Asian player in their squad from the upcoming season. On top of that, they were also instructed to sign two developmental players born after 2000 in their 18-man squad.
"It's a very positive step to have two developmental players in the squad of 18. Even though let's assume they will be on the bench mostly, but being part of the matchday sheet and a possibility of getting an opportunity as a substitute will be very promising for these youngsters. Another welcoming step I would say is an increase in the overall squad size to 35 and I would hope to see ISL clubs bring more domestic lads into the roster," stated a top source who worked closely with the recent developments made, as reported by IANS.
It was also learned as per reports that the salary for a player in the upcoming season has been sealed at 16.5 crores, with their loans and transfer money not included in the amount. Similar to last season, the marquee player of a club will be an International recruit whose salary will not be included in the club salary cap. The new season of the ISL is expected to start in November, taking into consideration the Covid-19 crisis.
