India pitted alongside Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen in the AFC U16 Championships draw

The Indian colts produced a phenomenal performance in the 2018 AFC U-16 Championships, with them defeating Vietnam and playing out stalemates each against Iran and Indonesia to qualify for the quarter-finals of the event. The Blue Tigers made it through to the 2020 Bahrain edition after finishing at the top of Group B of the qualifiers. The colts are slotted with Iran, Saudi Arabia and, Yemen in Pot 3 for the official draw of the mega event which is scheduled to take place this Thursday in Kuala Lumpur.