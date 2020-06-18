Chelsea complete £47.5 million move for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner

Premier League giants Chelsea have announced the £47.5 million move for Timo Werner with the German set to remain at RB Leipzig for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. The striker had been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the last few months but has opted to sign for Chelsea instead.

After years of speculations, Timo Werner has finally left RB Leipzig with Chelsea announcing that they’ve signed one of the most feared strikers in Europe. The German international will sign for the Blues in a £47.5 million move on a five-year contract worth over £170,000-a-week but will finish the 2019/20 season at RB Leipzig before moving to England. This effectively puts an end to months and months of speculation with Liverpool heavily linked with a move for the striker.

However, with the Reds reportedly stepping out of the race over financial issues, Chelsea took the lead and signed arguably one of the most lethal strikers in the world. The Telegraph reported that the 23-year-old was convinced of the Chelsea project by Frank Lampard and Petr Cech before making his decision. That is proved by the German’s current numbers as he has already netted 32 goals and contributed to 13 assists in just 43 games so far this season.

That includes six goal contributions in eight Champions League games with Werner playing a key role for Leipzig in the knockout stages and it will be a massive miss for the Bundesliga side as Werner may not be there in the delayed Champions League return. The Telegraph has reported that Werner has informed the club that he doesn't want to play for in the delayed Champions League for them in August as he wants to link up with Chelsea as soon as possible.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart. I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us,” Werner told Chelsea’s official website.

