ATK-Mohun Bagan to have five-member directorial board

ATK-Mohun Bagan, the new entity of the Indian Super League, will have five directors as per the list which was posted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The name of the club and official logo hasn't been unveiled yet but is likely to be done soon, as per recent reports by the club.
Mohun Bagan merged with ATK earlier this year, in what was the biggest merger in Indian football, with the new entity set to play in the Indian Super League next season. But more than five months following the legal work, the club has yet to announce its official name nor has a brand new logo been unveiled. It was only on Wednesday that the world learned that the club would have five directors, according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
Mohun Bagan officials Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta, Utsav Parekh, Sanjeev Mehra along with Gautam Roy will be a part of ATK-Mohun Bagan Pvt Ltd’s directorial board. The Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise acquired 80% of Mohun Bagan shares in January, which came in as a major development midway through the last season.
Incidentally, both ATK and Mohun Bagan won their respective leagues last season, the Indian Super League and the I-League. Technically, both the sides were supposed to get a direct spot in the group stages of the AFC Cup. Owing to the merger, one of the spots was vacated, which was awarded to the third-placed ISL side in the last season - Bengaluru FC. The Indian football season ended abruptly last season due to the Covid-19 situation, with the 2020-21 season not likely to kick-start before November this year.
