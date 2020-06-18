Arsenal losing to Manchester City was my fault as the team was amazing, admits David Luiz

Arsenal defender David Luiz has accepted the blame for the role in the Gunner’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City with the former Chelsea man sent off in the second half. The North London side were thoroughly beaten by the Cityzens after goals from Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

After a bizarre goal-line incident in Aston Villa’s clash against Sheffield United, many believed that the drama on the Premier League’s first day back was over. But that was until, Arsenal faced Manchester City at the Eithad and the Gunners ensured that the drama was far from over. Instead, despite a bright start, the North London side would eventually walk away on the wrong side of a 3-0 scoreline after injuries and a red card played a part in proceedings.

At the heart of everything was David Luiz as the defender endured a dreadful night after replacing Pablo Mari in the 24th minute. The Brazilian was at fault for Raheem Sterling’s opening goal before conceding a penalty for a foul on Riyad Mahrez in the second half which saw him sent off. But in the post-match interview, Luiz blamed himself but admitted that he made serious mistakes in regards to his contract situation. The defender has less than two weeks left on his current deal but confirmed that it did not play a part in the proceedings.

"It's not the team's fault, it was my fault. Today I think the team did well, especially with 10 men, the coach is amazing, the players did amazing, it's just my fault. I took the decision to play, I should have taken another decision in the last two months, but I didn't. It was all about my contract, whether I stay or not. I have 14 days to be here, and that's it. Today was my fault," Luiz told Sky Sports.

"I don't want to use it as an alibi or an excuse, but it's my fault and that's it. I love to be here, that's why I continue to train hard, that's why I came here today, that's why I've tried to do everything, that's why I'm here putting my face up, that's why I said to the players no one had to speak, I'm happy to show my face and be here. I want to stay, the coach knows, he wants me to stay, and we are just waiting for the decisions."