AIFF recommends IM Vijayan for Padma Shree award
Today at 12:38 PM
Former Indian footballer IM Vijayan has been recommended by the AIFF for the prestigious Padma Shree award, which is India's fourth-highest civilian award. The striker earned 66 caps for India and scored 29 goals, putting him only behind Sunil Chhetri as one of India's all-time record goalscorers.
IM Vijayan was one of India’s top footballers during his prime, in the 1990s, having started his senior career with Kerala Police. Following which he played for several Indian clubs including Mohun Bagan, JCT, FC Kochin, and East Bengal, winning several trophies at the domestic level. Apart from his glamorous club career, India’s ‘Black Pearl’ is arguably one of the best strikers to play for the Blue Tigers, having netted 29 times in 66 appearances, only trailing behind Sunil Chhetri. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das confirmed that Vijayan’s name was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs as a nomination for the Padma Shree.
“I am happy that I have been recommended for the Padma Shri and I thank the AIFF for that. I will be happier if I get the award. I have served Indian football to the best of my abilities and I have no regrets,” said IM Vijayan, as reported by Scroll.in.
Vijayan was the skipper of the Indian national team between 2000-2003, during which he formed a lethal pair with Bhaichung Bhutia. The Kerala-based footballer scored one of the fastest International goals, having struck in just 12 seconds in a match against Bhutan in the 1999 SAF Games. In his last assignment for the Blue Tigers, Vijayan was the top-scorer during the 2003 Afro-Asian Games held in India.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.