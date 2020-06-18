AIFF recommends IM Vijayan for Padma Shree award

IM Vijayan was one of India’s top footballers during his prime, in the 1990s, having started his senior career with Kerala Police. Following which he played for several Indian clubs including Mohun Bagan, JCT, FC Kochin, and East Bengal, winning several trophies at the domestic level. Apart from his glamorous club career, India’s ‘Black Pearl’ is arguably one of the best strikers to play for the Blue Tigers, having netted 29 times in 66 appearances, only trailing behind Sunil Chhetri. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das confirmed that Vijayan’s name was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs as a nomination for the Padma Shree.