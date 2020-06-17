Unsure about futures of Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho, admits Lucien Favre

Borussia Dortmund head-coach Lucien Favre has confessed that the club are unsure about the futures of both Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi. While the Englishman has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany, Hakimi is on loan from Real Madrid with no permanent move in sight as of yet.

Despite Borussia Dortmund expecting to keep Jadon Sancho, who has been valued beyond a £100 million, at the club beyond this summer, the attacker has still been linked with a move away. Reports indicate that a myriad of Premier League, La Liga and Serie A sides are all interested in the young Sancho and the Englishman’s performances this season has done that no favours.

Not only that, but another potential issue is also Achraf Hakimi’s future at the club with the Moroccan still only on loan from Real Madrid. While reports have indicated that Dortmund and the Los Blancos are in negotiations to make the move permanent, no move has materialized as of yet. That has seen the versatile full-back heavily linked with a move away with Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and a few other sides all interested in the youngster.

To make things even worse, Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has admitted that the club “don't know definitively what will happen” to either Sancho or Hakimi. Favre also added that while the club hopes they stay, there is a chance that both leave the club at the end of the season.

"Obviously players will go and we hope that they stay but it's possible that they may also leave. You have spoken about two players who we don't know definitively what will happen - they could stay with us, that's clear and that would be good for me. We'll see what we'll do in defence, midfield or attack,” Favre said about Hakimi and Sancho, reported Sky Sports.