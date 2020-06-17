Ryan Fraser to leave Bournemouth as free-agent after he rejects short-term extension

After months of speculation and rumours, Bournemouth have confirmed that winger Ryan Fraser is set to leave the club after he rejected an offer of a short-term extension. The winger’s current deal with the Cherries is set to expire on June 30th and the coronavirus situation has seen clubs offer players whose deals run out at the end of June a short-term extension. However, in an official statement released by the club, Bournemouth confirmed that Fraser has declined the extension and will leave the club as a free-agent.

Bournemouth also confirmed that they have signed short-term contract extensions with club captain Simon Francis, Andrew Surman, Artur Boruc and Charlie Daniels. But the Guardian has reported that Fraser has rejected the opportunity to play out the remainder of the season although the Cherries were not surprised by the decision. The winger’s influence at the club over the last few years has been stunning which has seen him linked with a move away.

The 26-year-old finished last season as one of the best players in the league but struggled to maintain the same level of performance this season. That has been the case at Bournemouth this season as many have struggled to find their footing but Fraser had attracted attention from a number of clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham. That has led to other problems and it saw the Scottish international reject a contract extension from the club as reports indicated that Fraser was itching another challenge.