Marcelo Bielsa has raised the bar for the entire Championship, claims Luke Ayling

Leeds United full-back Luke Ayling has confessed that in his opinion, the Peacocks’ head-coach Marcelo Bielsa has raised the bar in the Championship with others following Leeds' footsteps. The legendary coach took over the reins at Elland Road at the start of last season and has worked wonders.

Few coaches/managers have had the impact on their sides that Marcelo Bielsa has had on his teams over the years. Whether it be at Argentina, Chile, or at Marseille, Athletic Bilbao or even Leeds United, the Argentine has been a transcendence influence on his sides. However, it hasn’t always worked out for the better for Bielsa and his sides as his spell at Lazio and Marseille proves rather brilliant but his time at Leeds United has changed the Elland Road side.

Overnight they became a challenger for automatic promotion and while they missed out last season, this season things changed. Despite a January collapse, Leeds United managed to right the ship before the lockdown put a halt any further progression. Yet, that hasn’t stopped Bielsa from coaching his players and in an interview, Luke Ayling admitted the same. The full-back also added that the Argentine’s arrival has changed the Championship as he raised the bar.

“Older pros can’t believe the sort of training we do. But when I speak to people who are still playing, I feel like they’re changing some of what they do by seeing this from a distance. They haven’t got Bielsa barking orders at them every week but they listen to what me and other players say and they’re interested. Look at the standard of the Championship. He’s raised the bar,” Ayling told the Athletic.

“When top, top people speak about him — Pep (Guardiola) talking about him, Poch (Mauricio Pochettino) talking about him — you’d be silly to be a gaffer in the Championship and not take notes; from up close as well because these managers get to play against him twice a year. I’d imagine other players are looking at him and a lot of gaffers, too.”