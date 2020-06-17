David Luiz has been role model at Arsenal and we want to keep him, gushes Mikel Arteta

The Brazilian has started every game so far under Arteta with him becoming a key part of the Spaniard’s team since he took over. But despite there being no new agreement in place for Luiz, in what is the clearest indicator that the center-back will sign new terms, Arteta admitted that he wants the former Chelsea man to stay. The Arsenal boss also added that Luiz’s influence both on and off the field is important and something that the club needs.