David Luiz has been role model at Arsenal and we want to keep him, gushes Mikel Arteta
Today at 6:44 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he would like to keep David Luiz beyond this season after reports emerged that the defender’s deal with the club expires at the end of the season. The former Chelsea star signed for the Gunners last summer and has had an up and down season so far.
Despite reports indicating that David Luiz signed for Arsenal on a two-year contract, towards the end of May it was revealed that the 33-year-old only signed a one year contract. However, Luiz’s agent Kia Joorabchian recently revealed that the Brazilian is open and willing to extend his stay at the club beyond that despite Arsenal failing to use the option they had to extend the deal. That option has now expired which will cause a few problems for the Gunners especially as Luiz had become an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Brazilian has started every game so far under Arteta with him becoming a key part of the Spaniard’s team since he took over. But despite there being no new agreement in place for Luiz, in what is the clearest indicator that the center-back will sign new terms, Arteta admitted that he wants the former Chelsea man to stay. The Arsenal boss also added that Luiz’s influence both on and off the field is important and something that the club needs.
“I’m really happy with David, I want to keep him here with us. He’s been a key role model since I joined. I like what he produces on the pitch, I like his influence around the players and the club — I would love to keep him,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.
