Training in Europe for longer period makes you technically better, claims Anirudh Thapa

"If you go at a young age, you get to learn a lot. When I went, I was 18 and even then, I learnt a lot. If you go at 14-16, you will learn much more and become much better players. If they can stay for a longer period, it will be good because you can advance your game and be technically better. It is not just learning these things, it is also about learning it quickly. That is the main thing,” said Anirudh Thapa, as reported by Goal.com.