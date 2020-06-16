Reports | UEFA to host Champions League knockout stages in Lisbon
Today at 3:16 PM
European football’s governing body UEFA are reportedly set to hold the Champions League knockout stages and final in Lisbon with the Europa League set to take place in Western Germany. Both tournaments have been pushed to August over the coronavirus and the original locations are no longer feasible.
While normal service has resumed for three out of Europe’s five major football leagues and the Premier League set to resume shortly, the question has moved onto the European competitions. Both the Champions League and the Europa League finals were pushed over the coronavirus although many were concerned that either tournament wouldn’t be held at all. But that is not the case with UEFA looking to hold both tournaments in Europe with the original locations of Istanbul and Poland not suitable to host the Champions League and Europa League finals respectively.
However, the knockout stages and finals will be taking place in Europe as ESPN has reported that UEFA are looking at hosting the Champions League in Lisbon. The report has revealed that the final of the Champions League will be decided in Benfica’s Stadium of Light with one semi-final taking place there as well with the other at Sporting Lisbon’s José Alvalade Stadium. But, the locations for the quarter-finals haven’t been decided as of yet although ESPN has reported that they could be played in Lisbon or in the empty home stadiums of the club’s taking part in the quarter-finals.
The Europa League, on the other hand, could be played across Western Germany in a mini tournament since there are ten last-16 games left to be played. ESPN has reported that the tally could be reduced to 8 if they reduce the two first-leg games to a single leg games. The finals of the tournament will be in Cologne on August 21st, two days before the Champions League finals.
