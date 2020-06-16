Premier League teams were given three weeks to return and we know it’s not enough, admits Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has confessed that while all the Premier League sides had been given three weeks to recover from their enforced break, the time given was not enough for the players to recover. The Manchester City boss and his side face Arsenal in the Premier League’s second game back on June 17th.

The forced restart of the Premier League has seen many throughout the English top tier concerned for the players as Project Restart sees teams play almost every four to six days. That could lead to serious injuries for players as the Bundesliga has proven that muscle injuries will be a dime a dozen over the next few weeks for player within the English top tier. While the original plan would have seen the league resumed in early June, a meeting over said concerns saw the date pushed to June 17th.

However, despite the date being pushed, there are still concerns over the safety of not just the players but the managers and other staff present in the stadium. Yet, the prevailing concern is for the players and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that his side may not be able to cope up with the incredible demands posed by the restart. Guardiola further added that all the sides were given three weeks despite them knowing that it will not be enough.

"If you ask me how the team is, I don't know. Tomorrow we will see the level. From there, we are going to see and suggest what we can do better. All Premier League teams have three weeks. Of course we know it is not enough but it is what it is," Guardiola said in his pre-match interview.

"We are ready to play one game, but three days after another, four days after another, we are not ready. That's why you have to rotate. But we have to start, we have to finish the season, because the damage economically can be reduced."