Positive we can find right agreement with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claims Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club has been talking to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s agent and family with them confident they can come to the right agreement. The former Dortmund striker, who has been a key player for the Gunners, has only one year left on his contract.

The Arsenal captain is the club’s top scorer this season in the Premier League with 17 goals and his closest competitor within the Arsenal team is Alexandre Lacazette, who has struggled immensely this season with just seven goals to his name. That has seen the 30-year-old heavily linked with a move away to Spain, Italy, and even within the Premier League but Aubameyang’s contract issues could force things.

The striker has just one year left on his current deal with the club and has shown no signs of extending his deal beyond that amidst transfer rumours. However, in an interview, Arteta has revealed that he is confident the club will come to an agreement with Aubameyang and further admitted that there has been multiple discussions with the striker and his agent. He also added that the Gabonese needs to feel valued at the club and that the club are moving in the right direction.

"We have many discussions with Pierre, his family and agent. I am pretty positive that we can find the right agreement for all parties. I think it's our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career. In order to do that he needs to feel valued, I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him," Arteta said reported ESPN.

"And then he really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he's going to be a key player to do that. At the moment I am extremely happy about the way he is performing and behaving. I think I have a really good relationship with him where we can discuss face to face a lot of things. So far, as far as I'm aware, I think he's very happy at the club."