No reason why Sheffield United can’t finish in European places, declares Billy Sharp

Sheffield United captain and legend Billy Sharp has asserted that he sees no reason why the Blades cannot finish the season in a European spot. The Bramall Lane side have been one of the feel-good stories of the season with Chris Wilder’s team in prime position for a Champions League spot.

When the Blades finished in an automatic promotion spot after a sensational final six months in the Championship, few believed that Sheffield United had what it takes to make it in the top tier. But just under a year later and with ten games left in the 2019/20 Premier League season, few critics would have anything bad to say about the Bramall Lane side. Their rise and performances this season have been beyond exceptional with their overachievement placing them in a prime spot for a place in a UEFA competition.

Before the season was suspended, the club sat just five points outside a Champions League place and level on points with sixth place Wolverhampton Wanderers. But despite everything being against them, Blades captain Billy Sharp admitted that he sees no reason why the club cannot finish in a European place before the season is done. Sharp also added that people have always written off Sheffield United but it never seems to matter to the team.

“There’s no reason why we can’t finish in one of the European places. However high we finish now, it’ll be a brilliant season but we want to make it one that we’ll be remembered for as players, to achieve something unbelievable. We are ready. We believe we can win and go fifth. That's not disrespecting Villa, it's going to be tough, but we believe we can go there and win, jump two places and go onto the next game,” Sharp said, reported the Daily Mail.

“The belief in the squad is phenomenal. Everyone wrote us off but we weren't bothered. People said we wouldn't be any good in the Championship — me, personally, and us, collectively — but we do it for each other. We take on the chin what anyone wants to say. I'm sure people will write us off when it comes to getting into Europe but we're going to give it our best. We've got two tough games to start with but it's a good opportunity for us to keep climbing the table.”