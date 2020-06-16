Mizoram footballers organize PUBG event to raise money for deceased Covid-19 volunteer's family

Today at 5:09 PM
Mizoram footballers along with Chennaiyin FC star Jeje Lalpekhlua got together for an online gaming platform PUBG Mobile to raise money for the family of a deceased volunteer who died earlier last week. The event saw over 100 entrants playing the game, with many others enjoying the live stream.
Even though the restrictions in India have been eased, the rate of Covid-19 cases has seen a sharp rise in the past week, with the death toll almost touching the 10,000-mark. 18-year old H.Lalvenmawii, a volunteer working to enforce the lockdown in remote areas of the state lost her life. Jeje Lalpekhlua, alongside other professional players from Mizoram, got together for an online PUBG Mobile event to raise money for the family of the deceased volunteer.
"For me, it's simple. Every person should be ready to come out and help one another. It doesn't matter where we are from, and what we have. Everyone has to help and that is why I am here for the cause. I sincerely hope that we are going to get through this together, and everything will be normal in Mizoram soon," he expressed.
The event saw over 100 entrants featuring in the event, with many others watching the live stream and adding to the cause. Some of the other footballers present were Laldanmawia Ralte, Lalruatthara, Lalramchullova, Lalkhawpuimawia, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Samuel Lalmuanpuia and Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Jeje was also spotted donating blood for Covid-19 patients a few weeks ago when there was a scarcity of blood supply in the state. H. Lalvenmawii was part of a voluntary group, which have been camping while abiding by the precautions set by the government. Unfortunately, she was infected by malaria, which led to her death.
"H. Lalvenmawii from Sangau village at Fungsihchhuah (Saisihchhuah), camping at the Myanmar border, who unfortunately contracted malaria that caused her death on June 9. The people of Mizoram have shared their sincere condolences for the deceased. Hence, we decided to have this exhibition match to honour the deceased patriot," added the Chennaiyin FC star.
