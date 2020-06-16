Jurgen Klopp is best manager in the world over Pep Guardiola, proclaims Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has admitted that Jurgen Klopp is now the best manager in the world with Pep Guardiola and everyone else lagging behind the Liverpool boss. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has transformed Liverpool into a force of nature with them on the verge of their first Premier League title.

Despite an initial period where he struggled with Liverpool, things slowly changed for Jurgen Klopp as he built the team that he believed would lead the Reds to success. Five years down the line and the German has turned the Anfield side into one of the best sides in the world with them lifting the Champions League and on the verge of lifting their first Premier League title. The Reds came within one point of outdoing Manchester City to the trophy last season but Pep Guardiola and his side won the race in the end.

However, things changed this season and now with an unassailable lead, few would put lifting the league title away from Liverpool. That has seen Steven Gerrard proclaim that the Reds boss is not just the best in the world but that few managers could manage what Klopp has done for the club. Gerrard also added that being a manager himself has opened his eyes to everything which has seen his admiration for Klopp only increase.

“Let’s cut to the chase, sitting here, doing this interview right now, I think Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world. I know there are a lot of successful managers about. Pep Guardiola is exceptional. Carlo Ancelotti is exceptional too and I think Everton are really lucky to have him with his CV. I could name many more. Having had the experience of being a manager for the past two years, you realise how difficult and challenging the job is,” Gerrard told the Athletic.

"I have nothing but respect for Jurgen. The way the man handles himself, the way he’s been with myself, the way he goes about his business, the way he comes across. I think he’s got a heart and I think he’s got a head. He just works for Liverpool. He has come and taken the club to the next level.”