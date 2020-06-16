Indian strikers have to work harder to play on regular basis, opines Jeje Lalpekhlua

"Especially for an Indian striker, it's difficult to get a chance to play. Every team is having overseas strikers and it is hard for an Indian to get into the team. It is understandable because if you are a coach, you put the better player in the first XI. More often than not, it is the overseas striker. But coaches need to give confidence to Indian strikers. If the coach believes in you, you can invariably do well,” said Jeje Lalpekhlua, as reported by Goal.com.