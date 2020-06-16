Gokulam Kerala FC part ways with head coach Santiago Varela

In July 2019, the foreigner was appointed once again as the head coach of the side and the Malabarians created history by winning the 2019 Durand Cup title. They became only the second team to do so from Kerala as Varela’s side defeated heavyweights East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in the semi-final and the title clash. However, the club has again parted ways with the coach, as reported by Manorama online, which meant that his second stint at the club lasted a little over a year.