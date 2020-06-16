Change of foreigners policy in ISL should not be sudden transition, opines Karolis Skinkys

Kerala Blasters FC sporting director Karolis Skinkys feels that the change of foreigner’s policy in the ISL should be introduced gradually. He also stressed that the tournament needs a competitive environment to grow, even though the policy might see Indian players get more playing time.

Indian national team coach Igor Stimac had been constantly voicing his opinion on reducing the number of foreigners in the Indian domestic leagues to be able to provide local players more playing time. In the wake of the matter, the AIFF was in initial talks in favour of the decision but they haven't made their decision on when the policy might be applicable. Kerala Blasters FC sporting director Karolis Skinkys feel that even though the decision might be beneficial in the long run, the change of policy should be a gradual process rather than a fast transition.

"To be honest, this (foreign) policy has two sides. I agree with the argument that domestic players will get more games with fewer foreigners. However, it is equally important for them to have a competitive environment to grow and learn," said Karolyis Skinkys, as reported by Goal.com.

"The goal should always be to ensure greater development of Indian players who can compete with and against the best. All things considered, we are in line with the vision of AFC but any change should be a gradual process as opposed to a sudden transition," added the official.

In a meeting held a few weeks ago, a large portion of the clubs within the ISL agreed to have agreed to reduce the numbers of foreigners on the field at a point of time from the 2021-22 ISL season. Until last season, each team was allowed to register seven foreigners, while a maximum of five could have been fielded on the pitch at a particular time.