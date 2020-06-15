Sunil Chhetri always pushes the bar in training and never compromises with regime, asserts Igor Stimac

Igor Stimac admitted that Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri is someone who always pushes the bar in training and never compromises with the regime. The Croat feels that the striker is a player who glorified Indian football history and made his country proud, having already scored 72 International goals.

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri has been an everpresent star in the Indian national team with the striker having made his debut for the Blue Tigers against Pakistan in June 2005. He is the highest goal scorer for the national side with 72 strikes so far and is by far the greatest player the country has ever produced in recent times. Yet despite being on the wrong side of 30, Igor Stimac has confessed that the Indian skipper has never compromised on training and is always willing to run the extra yard.

“I see him as someone who always pushes the bar in training and never compromises with the regime. He drives the team and he is the character who defines the team. Numerous characters have glorified the Indian football history and he’s definitely one of them who has made his country proud,” said Igor Stimac, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The Croat took charge of the Indian football team last year, following Stephen Constantine’s departure from the post after India’s exit from the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. Stimac’s first assignment with Chhetri and Co. was the King’s Cup, where he saw Sunil Chhetri for the first time. Recalling his first impression of Sunil, the manager said that he always had the fire under his belly, which was the secret for his long career.

“When I first saw him last year, they were back to the National Team camp after a long gap following the AFC Asian Cup. A few boys were new but the fire under his belly probably was more than anyone else. That’s the secret of his long career. Congratulations!,” added the coach.