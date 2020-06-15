Punjab FC's mission is to produce best Indian players and play in ISL, reveals Michael Browne

Punjab FC are on a new track to glory as Michael Browne, the club's technical director, has admitted that the ISL is their goal. The Chandigarh-based side won the I-League in 2017-18 but has seen a change of hands in ownership a few months ago, with Ranjit Bajaj giving away 50% of his shares.

Punjab FC has been a revolutionary club in Indian football in the recent past, with the club winning the I-League as well as their academy producing top-notch Indian players. It was only a few months ago, that the founder of the football club sold 50% of its shares to RoundGlass Sports. The change of management has seen a change in the vision of the club going forward, with the current lot aiming to play in the Indian Super League in the near future, as they feel it’s the only way forward.

"Our long term mission is to produce the best Indian players. If we are going to do that, then we must aspire to play in ISL. The best Indian players play in ISL. It's not going to happen this season. However, there is a possibility of that happening in the next season. If any such opportunity arrives, we will duly consider the option,” said Michael Browne, as reported by Goal.com.

Browne has been around the Indian football circuit for quite some time now and feels that the Indian Super League has a better set of players compared to the I-League, but currently, they are currently focusing on the second-tier tournament.

"You have to eventually end up playing in ISL. The roadmap is already there in place. We know about future promotion and relegation scenarios. The matter will be considered at a more appropriate time. But currently, we are focusing I-League," added the official.