Kylian Mbappe should leave France to bring out his best, opines Luka Modric

Luka Modric has opined that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe needs to leave the Ligue 1 in order to dominate the world of football. The youngster rose to prominence after guiding France to a successful World Cup triumph in 2018, which also saw him move to PSG for a heavy fee from AS Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe's rise over the last five years has been beyond impressive with the 20-year-old playing a key role for France en-route to their World Cup triumph in Russia and it saw him deemed the next upcoming superstar in football. The forward did manage to establish himself as one of the best, even though he was playing alongside players like Neymar Jr and Edinson Cavani.

But, former Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid star Luka Modric has confessed that the Frenchman needs to leave France to identify his maximum potential and the Croatian even admitted that Mbappe needs to leave for a more competitive league.

"Mbappé has everything to dominate the scene. But I think that to make the leap in quality he needs to go to a championship in which his team does not win so easily,” said Luka Modric, to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Paris Saint Germain has won the French league seven times in the last eight seasons, which has made the Ligue 1 a one-way traffic, with hardly any competition from the other teams. Meanwhile, Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner admitted that he is fit enough to play top-level football for two more years and wishes to end his career at Real Madrid.

"I would like to end my career at Real, but it will also depend on the club. Of course, I'll do the coaching course. For us, the national team is a feeling above football, both as a player and as a coach, I'd be honored to be there,” added the Croat.