Indian football has infrastructure but needs more games to make it professional, admits Tim Cahill

“India has so much going for them. They have the infrastructure, fans, stadiums, and amazing facilities. The structure of the games and formatting of the league needs to suit the players. More games they play, the more professional things can be. It takes time. You have to build those levels and you really have to continue to progress and attract those names, and at the same time attract players who will help grow the league and not themselves individually. I think the league is fantastic,” said Tim Cahill, as reported by The Times of India.