Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani are coming to end of their PSG journey, proclaims Leonardo

PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that both Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani will leave once their contract with the club expires at the end of this season. The two stars have been a key part of the Parisians and will leave as bonafide legends with a catalogue of trophies to their names.

PSG have broken their transfer record multiple times including a sensational move to sign Neymar but the first time the Ligue 1 giants did it, they brought in Javier Pastore. A year later, the club broke it again by signing Thiago Silva before breaking it again a year later for Edinson Cavani which truly established their status as a top European side. But while Pastore struggled because of injuries and other issues, both Silva and Cavani became a key part of the team with the duo making well over 600 combined appearances.

But the end is near for both veterans as their contracts at the club expires at the end of the current season with no extension having been discussed as of yet and Leonardo has confirmed that both players will be leaving the club once their contracts expire. The PSG Sporting director also confirmed that they will finish out the season with the Champions League, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue still left to be played and only then leave.

"It was a really difficult decision to take. [Thiago Silva and Edinson Cavani] are players who have had a big impact on this club's history. You always wonder if you should carry on down the same path together or if it's better to avoid a scenario where you've stayed for one year too many," Leandro revealed, reported Sky Sports.

"It's been such a wonderful journey, but we're coming to the end. We had to make a logical decision, both in financial terms and also considering the next generation of players coming through. Maybe it's the wrong decision, I don't know. There's never a perfect moment. The Champions League is still on the agenda and the plan is to remain in the competition with them until the end of August."