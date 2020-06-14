Nothing has told us that either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe will leave this summer, claims Leonardo

PSG sporting director Leonardo has claimed that neither Neymar nor Kylian Mbappe have given the club any notice that they’re planning on leaving in the summer. Both superstars have been linked with a move away with Europe’s biggest sides all interested in making a move despite a diminished market.

Few players in the world have been as heavily linked with a move away as either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe have over the last few years. For the Brazilian, it started from the very moment he signed for the Ligue 1 giants with Barcelona, Real Madrid and even a few English sides all linked. But while no move has materialized for either superstar, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill especially with both their contracts running down.

The duo’s current deals with PSG expire at the end of the 2021/2022 season which leaves the club less than a year to deal with the problem or facing losing both stars. While there have been suggestions that PSG would sell Neymar to ensure a long-term stay for Mbappe, neither player has been offered a new deal. Yet that doesn’t mean that they will leave as Leonardo confirmed that nothing has told the club they will leave. He also added that the Ligue 1 giants are thinking about the future and want Mbappe to extend his time in Paris.

“There’s nothing that tells us they’ll leave this summer. They both still have two years left on their contracts and we’re thinking about what we can do next with them. We want to move forward. Mbappe is the future of PSG. This is what everyone wants. The ideal scenario would be for him to extend his contract,” Leonardo said, reported Goal.

“He’s already among the best five players in the word. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are 32 and 35, Neymar and Mbappe are 28 and 21 and they are with us. There’s no need to overthink it. We have to take advantage of having them because they’re something huge. We have to find a solution to continue together.”