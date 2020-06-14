Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus during latest round of testing

The eighth round of testing for the coronavirus in the Premier League saw 1200 players tested with two positive cases including a Norwich City player with the star playing in a friendly. This takes the tally to 16 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus within the league from a total of 8687 tests.

With the Premier League less than three days away from a potential restart, the league has confirmed that there have been two more positive tests from their latest round of testing. A part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ is testing for the COVID-19 virus on a regular basis with tests taking place at least once a week. So far, the league has found 14 positive tests with 7474 negatives including a Tottenham player.

However, the latest round of testing confirmed two more positive cases and a statement from both the Premier League and Norwich City confirmed that one case is a Canaries player. Sky Sports and the BBC have also reported that the player took part in the closed door pre-restart friendly against Tottenham on Friday although Spurs did confirm that the player had “no close contact with their team" and that all their players have tested negative.

"Norwich City can confirm that one of its players has returned a positive test result following the recent round of Covid-19 testing. In line with the Premier League's protocols, the player will now self-isolate for a period of seven days before being tested again at a later date. The player must return a negative test result before being able to resume training,” reads the statement.

"The club will not name the player in question and asks that his request for privacy and confidentiality are respected at this time."