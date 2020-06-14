Liverpool are back on their perch because Sir Alex Ferguson retired, admits Jaime Carragher

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher has confessed that the only reason the Reds have won the title is because Sir Alex Ferguson retired and allowed some other side other than Manchester United to win a title. The Scot turned the Red Devils into the force of the Premier League during the 90s and 2000s.

After almost thirty years of struggle, Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first Premier League title and their first since Kenny Daglish’s team lifted the 1989/90 title. However, in the three decades since the Reds have struggled to even put up a fight for the title with them coming as close as they ever have to the league title since 1990 last season and under Brendan Rodgers. A large reason for that was Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominance in the Premier League. The duo won the league 13 times between the 1992/93 season and the 2012/13 season with Liverpool struggling to cope up.

Their only competition during that period was Arsenal and Chelsea with Manchester City slowly developing towards the end of Ferguson’s reign. But an interview, Jamie Carragher admitted that while Ferguson struggled when he first arrived, the Scottish manager turned Manchester United into a force of nature. Carragher also added that the only reason Liverpool are back on their perch is because Ferguson leaving has given other clubs a chance.

“Sir Alex was a genius. Liverpool finally look like they are back on their perch now but it is only since Ferguson has gone that clubs other than United have been given an opportunity. Ferguson found it difficult at United at first because Liverpool success seemed to be set in stone. It was self-perpetuating. Ferguson wanted to buy Peter Beardsley and John Barnes but they ended up at Liverpool,” Carragher told the Guardian.

“These things make a huge difference and it is well-documented that Ferguson found it tough at United at first, but you only have to look at what he achieved with Aberdeen to know he is a quality manager. When Liverpool began to show a few signs of weakness – Kenny Dalglish going, losing the title to Arsenal in 1991 – he scented blood, took the opportunity and never gave Liverpool the chance to get back. Liverpool didn’t give him a chance when he arrived in 1986, not even a little sniff of the title, but once United started winning they had a manager who knew how to keep it going.”