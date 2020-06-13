Quess brushes away allegations of non-payment of salaries to East Bengal players

Corporate giants Quess Corp Ltd. has brushed away allegations of non-payment of salaries of East Bengal players and ensured that they are a responsible corporate group and will meet their obligations. The Kolkata-based club parted ways with Quess on May 31 after a hectic two-year journey.

East Bengal woes seem to be never-ending, even after they’ve parted ways with corporate giants Quess Corp Ltd. The club terminated the contracts of all its players amid the Covid-19 pandemic, owing to force majeure, which triggered protests from the players. Few of the players have accused the club for non-payment of salaries and took legal action for the same, which included foreigners. As per recent development, East Bengal’s former investors have brushed away any foul play from their side.

“It has come to our notice that there are untoward allegations, most of them unverified, doing the rounds on how players of the football club have been denied their salaries as an outcome of the termination of the agreement between Quess Corp and EBFC,” read a statement by Quess.

The Red and Gold brigade joined hands with Quess a couple of years ago, by giving away 70% of its shares. The partnership saw the club make big money signings, but they failed to win the coveted I-League trophy, following which both parties went after each other and eventually there was a fallout. Quess ensured that the dissolution would be hassle-free and they would act like a responsible corporate group.

“We would like to clarify that we are a responsible corporate and our obligations to all will be met. We have been working closely with our representatives in Kolkata to ensure that this transition happens smoothly and with minimal discomfort,” added the statement.