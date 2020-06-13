Odisha FC secure the services of Kamalpreet Singh ahead of 2019-20 ISL

Today at 5:29 PM
Odisha FC has roped in Kamalpreet Singh from East Bengal for a two-year contract as per the latest reports. The side-back will be making his debut in the Indian Super League season, having played for I-League clubs like Punjab FC and East Bengal previously, having led the former to a league title.
Odisha FC has reached an agreement with Indian defender Kamalpreet Singh for a period of two years, ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super LeagueAfter playing a crucial role in Minerva Punjab's first-ever I-League title win in 2017-18 season, the 22-year-old fullback represented Kolkata's East Bengal for two seasons. The Punjab-born defender has also played for India in the age-group competitions.
Welcoming Kamalpreet to the club, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma said, "Kamalpreet will be a solid addition to the team. After last season, it was clear that we needed depth in the defense. Kamalpreet is a player who we see to be a no-nonsense defensive right back. He will compete with Shubham for the right-back spot which is good for the club."
Kamalpreet expressed, "Really excited to be part of the project at Odisha FC and hopefully will win some silverware with them too. I have seen and heard that the club gives a lot of chances to the youngsters, and I am ready to fight for my place in the starting line-up for every game."
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe