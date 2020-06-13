Odisha FC part ways with CEO Ashish Shah after completion of his three-year contract

Odisha FC has parted ways with Chief Executive Officer Ashish Shah following the termination of his three-year contract. Delhi Dynamos FC were re-inducted into the Indian Super League as Odisha FC last season with them shifting their base to Bhubaneswar with Kalinga Stadium as their home ground.

Odisha FC's mixed debut season in the 2019-20 Indian Super League saw them finish in sixth place in the points table, even though they were once in contention for a top-four finish. The club owners have seen a positive response after club shifted its base from Delhi to Odisha and even re-christened the franchise as Odisha FC with the Kalinga Stadium as their home ground. However, per recent developments, the club has parted ways with club CEO Ashish Shah following the completion of his three-year contract.

“I would like to thank Ashish for all the hard work he has done for the past three years. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. He showed real integrity and class through all the ups and downs. I will have many fond memories with Ashish to look back on. Everybody at the club wishes him the best for the future,” said Odisha FC President Roham Sharma, as reported by Outlook.

"For me, the past 3 years at Odisha FC (formerly Delhi Dynamos FC) have been professionally the most challenging as well as rewarding period. I would like to thank the entire team - club owners, the Government of Odisha, colleagues, players, coaches and all our external partners - without whom we couldn't have succeeded in this complex transition from Delhi to Odisha. The club has now an excellent base of infrastructure, fans and a sports support ecosystem from which I am sure it will go on to become one of the best-run football clubs in India," added the official.

Odisha FC has been very busy in the transfer market so far, having made significant additions to their roster with wingers Baoringdao Bodo and Laishram Premjit Singh being the latest. Even though the last Indian football season was forced to shut down in March amid the Covid-19 crisis, the new season is likely to start in November 2020.