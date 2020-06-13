Mohun Bagan tent won't open on June 15 as announced earlier due to Covid-19 scare

Mohun Bagan has reversed its decision to re-open its club tent on June 15, due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the city. The green and maroon brigade were awarded the 2019-20 I-League season with four matches to spare after the football season was called off owing to the health crisis.

Ever since the government has enforced relaxations post lockdown, the numbers of Covid-19 cases have increased at an alarming rate, with record spikes recorded each day. West Bengal has been one of the worst affected states in India with more than 450 deaths so far and well over 10,000 people infected. Even though Mohun Bagan had previously announced that they would open the club tent on June 15, the decision has been revoked due to the current situation.

"We regret to inform you that although we wanted to open the Club Tent from Monday, the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic is very serious and the rate of infected people is drastically increasing every day," read the official statement.

"In view of the above prevailing situation and for the safety of all our members and supporters, the club management has decided not to open the Club Tent from Monday, June 15, 2020. We are keeping a close watch on the situation and will do a periodical review," added the statement.

As per the proposed sale of official merchandise is concerned, the club officials assured that online facilities would be available for the same within a month. Mohun Bagan merged with ISL outfits ATK earlier this year and would play as a separate entity in the top-tier from the upcoming season.