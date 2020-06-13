Makes no sense to leave Liverpool when I’m at best club in world, claims Loris Karius

Former Besiktas star Loris Karius has proclaimed that he has no plans to leave Liverpool in the near future especially since any club he signs for will be worse off than the Reds. The German international spent the last two years on loan with Besiktas but struggled to prove himself in Turkey.

Since Alisson signed for Liverpool from AS Roma for a then world record fee for a goalkeeper, few goalkeepers have been as good as the Brazilian has been for the Reds. The 27-year-old is easily one of the best in the world which has hurt the chances of anyone playing behind the Brazilian at Anfield which includes Simon Mignolet and Adrian. While injuries have given the latter a chance to impress, things will change going forward with Loris Karius back from a two-year loan spell.

The German international hasn’t played for Liverpool since his performance at the 2018 Champions League final with the Reds immediately sending him out on loan and bringing Alisson in. But even with reports indicating the Karius has no future at Liverpool, the 26-year-old went onto admit that his immediate future is at Anfield with the Reds. Karius also added that any side that signs him will be worse off than Liverpool and that is not something he wants.

“I will have to be playing if I actually change clubs. It makes no sense to say I'm leaving Liverpool for a worse club and I'm only the number two there. I'm not in a pressured situation at all, I don't have to change - as the second goalkeeper in England you know that you get chances,” Karius told Tramsfermarkt.

"I am currently at the best club in the world, who are competing for titles, and I have the highest level around me every day in training. I am fully aware that I am in a good position to be at Liverpool. I have great conditions there."