Jadon Sancho is special player but he needs to keep working hard, gushes Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson has praised England starlet Jadon Sancho as the Liverpool captain admitted that the Borussia Dortmund star is a special talent but needs to keep working hard. The attacker is a part of an elite crop of footballers destined for the top alongside Kylian Mbappe and a few others.

Few players have had the rise that Jadon Sancho has had since the English international made the switch to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City. The starlet has transformed himself into one of the best players in the world and one of the best young players in football with him a part of an elite crop believed to be football’s future. However, his time at Dortmund might be coming to an end as the 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Europe’s biggest sides.

Liverpool are a part of that group with reports from France indicating that the Reds do lead the race for the Dortmund star in the summer despite a £100 million tag on Sancho’s head. But that hasn’t stopped his suitors with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea amongst others all keen on a move. Not only that, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes that the England international is a special talent with the sky as his limit but Henderson also added that Sancho has to keep working hard to reach that level.

"A lot of people are speaking about him. He is a top player, a special player, that in training he has got something different and he's sharp and able to get past players with ease. Also he's got a good head on his shoulders, he loves football, wants to improve, listen and learn so if he just continues on that path the sky's the limit for him really,” Henderson said on Rio Ferdinand’s Youtube channel.

“He just needs to keep working hard and listening to the people around him and keep doing what he's doing. He's been brilliant for Dortmund and England, so he just needs to carry on."