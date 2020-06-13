Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 30 – How to navigate an uber complicated return

After what seems like an eternity, the Premier League is back with less than a week left for Gameweek 30 to kick off. With it comes the Fantasy Premier League but with an added twist; Unlimited transfers for all and that has added to the problems for many managers but fear not, for there is a plan.

Use the Unlimited transfers to help plan for the next few weeks

So, unlimited transfers are the way the FPL gods have decided to apologise for letting Gameweeks go on and on instead of putting everything on pause and it’s the perfect apology. But navigating through the muck might just be harder than anyone ever expected especially with the games coming at you left, right and center. Gameweek 30+ will be a double gameweek and by the looks of things, the only one FPL managers get. That means an added bonus on planning teams out perfectly plays into the unlimited transfers. Not just that with the deadlines less than five days (on average) apart, it makes things even more complicated but that’s where the unlimited transfers come into play.

Use it to plan out not just Double Gameweek 30+ but also 31+ and 32+ if possible. That means focusing on Wolverhampton Wanderer assets (who have the best possible fixtures on paper), Manchester United and even Newcastle defenders. It also includes shying away from Sheffield United players if you can, with them playing six teams that could hurt them rather badly in their final ten games. Everton, West Ham and Arsenal players are risky options although Tottenham, Leicester City and maybe a punt on Richarlison in Gameweek 31+ might help your cause.

Load up on Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and premium assets

For most managers, the lockdown was spent using the free-transfers but even then the players that stayed in the teams happened to be Manchester City, Liverpool or even Wolves stars. That trend will keep FPL running for the remainder of the season although banking on a Liverpool star after they are officially crowned Champions might be a little dicey. But the same cannot be said about either Manchester City or Wolves as both sides have something to fight for.

Wolves, however, have a perfect run to the end of the season with just one major clash against Chelsea on the final Gameweek. Barring that, the men in Molineux have a dream run which does make the likes of Raul Jimenez (8.1m), Adama Traore (5.7m), Matt Doherty (6.3m) and even Diogo Jota (6.4m) great options. As for Manchester City, the Pep roulette rears it’s ugly head with Leroy Sane (9.3m) and Aymeric Laporte (6.3m) fully fit.

They may not be match fit yet but they are injury free for now which means that potentially only Kevin De Bruyne’s (10.6m) place is fixed. But even that may not be the case and yet, having atleast two City players are a must as beyond Gameweek 32+ their run-ins should be a breeze. The Cityzens start with Arsenal and Burnley before going on a back-to-back battle against Chelsea and Liverpool but then it is nothing but clear blue skies. It does make the choice a tough one but keeping one (KDB) will help anyone’s cause.

As for the other premium assets, Aubameyang has three “Big Six” games left on the cards with the same to be said for the other Arsenal players and it makes him a risky pick despite the striker's ability to find the net regularly. Jaime Vardy might prove to be an interesting option although Vardy’s form before the break wasn't great. As for the rest, Danny Ings and Southampton have a decent run of games, Liverpool might be a risky bet with a variety of big games to play, and both United and Spurs have a tough-ish run but one worth the risk if they find their footing.

Make the fixture list and the bench your best friend

The fixture list always plays a part in the fantasy premier league and in times like this, it plays an even bigger part for managers. Especially with Gameweeks less than five days (on average) apart which makes planning ahead that much more important. However, for those who do have the Free-Hit and Wildcard chips left in their locker, then with proper planning, navigating the rest of the season shouldn’t be too hard. For the rest of the world, looking at the fixtures and using the unlimited transfers to their advantage will only help their cause.

However, planning will only go so far with five substitutes in play and players walking back into the restart out of form and match fitness.But that's where a good bench comes into play and going forward having even a bang average bench could help anyone's cause especially with five substitutes. That means that almost anyone has a chance at playing, scoring and more importantly, getting those all important extra points. Not just that with the fixture list so congested, there are bound to be a few shock injuries which will see managers rotate their squads to fight that and again it's where a strong bench comes into play.

That will change as the weeks move along and players become fitter, which means using the free-hit or the wildcard chips properly. Or for those without either chip, then it means saving up on free transfers or taking a points hit to help make up the difference. Either way, for the next month and a half, the FPL world might just prove to be a tough tough one.