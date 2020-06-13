Atletico Madrid is my home despite all the rumours of moves away, confirms Saul Niguez

Despite speculation of a move to Europe’s biggest sides, Saul Niguez has admitted that leaving Atletico Madrid has never crossed his mind with the Wanda Metropolitano side his home. The midfielder has been one of the Madrid side’s key stars over the last few years and a big part of their success.

After his incredible breakout season and the consistency that Saul showed after that, it saw the entire world’s eyes on the Spaniard. The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been a key part of the club’s form since he made his debut for the Los Rojiblancos in 2012 and the 25-year-old signed a nine-year contract extension in 2017. However, that long term deal hasn’t stopped any rumours about the midfielder’s future at the Wanda Metropolitano with Manchester United amongst his top suitors.

The Red Devils aren’t the only ones with Paris-Saint Germain, Barcelona and a few other sides all overly keen on a move for the 25-year-old midfielder. But despite the links with a move away, in an interview recently, Saul has made it overly clear that he’s happy in Madrid and at the moment, his only dream is the Champions League. The midfielder also added that he's focused on finishing the season and helping the club to try and finish amongst the top four.

"I see things on Instagram or in newspapers which you publish, but I haven't heard anything from any club. I'm focused on finishing this season, achieving the objective [of finishing in the top four] and then dreaming about the Champions League. I have a long-term contract, which I signed because I want to stay here," Saul said, reported Goal.

“I don't have any problem staying here because my family are here, it's my home. People say, 'come out and deny it', but then if you deny it and something happens, you look bad. I just stick to playing football and what has to happen will happen, I'm just focused on achieving Atletico's target, which is to be in the top four, and then try to get the most desired target of the season."