Tough to see Neymar's transfer happening in the next window, reveals Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted that Neymar’s rumoured transfer to Barcelona from Paris-Saint Germain might not happen alongside other big money moves. The La Liga kicked off this week in front of empty stands even though the league is planning to allow fans by the end of the season.

The La Liga was back in action once again this week with the Sevilla-Real Betis match after a three-month gap owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The season is likely to end by July with 11 rounds of matches left per team before the Champions League restarts again in August.

But with the transfer window set to open around the same time, Javier Tebas has admitted that he doesn't believe big money transfers are likely to happen in the next window with mainly swaps taking place rather than cash transactions.

Tebas used former Barcelona star Neymar as an example with the Brazilian heavily linked with a move back to his former club from PSG, and added that it's tough to see the move happen anytime soon.

“Don't think there will be big cash transactions at the end of this season, so it's tough to see the Neymar transfer happening. There will definitely be less movement in the transfer window, but of course there will be some but that will involve more swap deals than cash transactions...In fact, the Liga will take about two seasons to come back to where it was financially,” said Javer Tebas, as reported by The Times of India.

In spite of the restrictions in place inside the stadiums, the official is confident of having fans in the stands by the end of the season. It is to be noted that Spain is one of the most affected countries in the world due to the pandemic, with more than 27,000 people deaths recorded so far.

“Fans are integral to the sport. But right now it is important that the ball rolls again. But after two weeks, we will talk to the Spanish government and take stock of the situation. By the end of the season, we are hoping to have at least 10-15 per cent of the fans back in the stadium,” added the official.