Mohun Bagan to clear players' pending salaries by July 20

Mohun Bagan has assured players that they will pay fifty percent of their salaries by June 30 while the rest before July 20. The Kolkata-based club won its second I-League title last season with four matches to spare after it was called-off owing to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The Indian football season was abruptly called-off following the pandemic situation, which meant the I-League remained unfinished despite there only being four rounds left to play. Mohun Bagan, with an unassailable lead, was awarded the title with four rounds left, but the club came under scrutiny for non-payment of their players’ salaries. As per the latest club statement, the normal payments of the players will be cleared along with the bonuses promised for winning the l-League.

“As per our commitment, we will be clearing all the dues to the players in the near future. We propose to pay 50 percent of your pending salaries by 30th June 2020 and the rest 50 percent on or before 20th July 2020,” read a statement, by club officials Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose.

“We will also process the bonuses within 15 days of receiving the prize money and season subsidies from AIFF (All India Football Federation). We are following up on this issue with AIFF on a regular basis. We thank you for your patience and once again a big congratulations to us all for winning the I League 2019-20,” added the statement.

The players had previously informed the club that they might approach the AIFF if the salaries are not processed. The last season was incidentally Mohun Bagan’s last in the I-League, with the century-old club merging with Indian Super League outfits ATK to form a separate entity and will feature in the top-tier league from the upcoming season.