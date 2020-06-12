India retain 108th spot and Belgium still number one in the latest FIFA rankings

India remained at the 108th spot in the FIFA rankings, with Blue Tigers not having played a single match since their World Cup qualifier against Oman last year. Meanwhile, Belgium retained their number one ranking with France and Brazil behind them in second and third place respectively.

It has been months since International football was suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, with the World Cup and final round of Euro qualifiers postponed for a later date. On the other hand, the UEFA Euro Cup has been forced to push back by a year and will hopefully be able to take place in the summer of 2021. With no action whatsoever over the last few months, the FIFA rankings have been unchanged, with India retaining their 108th spot, while Belgium still leads the table.

"Although club football has slowly restarted or been scheduled to restart in various leagues around the world, the spread of COVID-19 remains an obstacle to the staging of international matches. This has again affected the latest FIFA World ranking, which remains unchanged," read a statement from the FIFA.

World champions France sit behind the Red Devils in second, while Brazil sit just off the 2018 World Cup winners in third. England and Uruguay occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively, with Croatia, Portugal, and Colombia securing the next three spots. While the European leagues are returning to action, there has been no confirmation on International football.

But the dates for India's remaining World Cup qualifiers have been announced already with them set to host Asian champions Qatar on October 8. Following this, the Blue Tigers will travel to Bangladesh for an away match and end their campaign with a home match against Afghanistan in November.