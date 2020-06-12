Coppa Italia to re-start on Friday with Juventus-AC Milan semi-final second leg

The Coppa Italia has been given a go-ahead and will kick-off once again with the semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan. The match will be staged this Friday, with the first leg ending 1-1, which was highlighted by a controversial penalty awarded to Juventus in the closing stages of the match.

Italy was one of the first European countries to halt football activities owing to the worldwide health crisis. Following a three-month gap, football is all set to return once again, with the Serie A as well as the Coppa Italia to make a comeback. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has recently signed a decree which that has given the green light for the semi-final match between Juventus and AC Milan this Friday.

“I have just signed a new DPCM (government decree), allowing sporting events, competitions and, therefore, the Coppa Italia to resume behind closed doors and in compliance with the protocols issued in order to limit the spread of the contagion,” said Guiseppe Conte, as reported by Football Italia.

In the first leg, Juventus snatched a point from the hosts, along with a crucial away goal, after they were awarded a controversial penalty scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in the closing stages of the games. It was Ante Rebic who gave Milan the lead in the 61st minute of the game, but they were reduced to 10 men just 10 minutes later.

With the Serie A set to begin on June 20, this will be an opportunity for both sides to check their strengths and weaknesses, especially after returning to action for the first time since March.