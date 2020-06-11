Young players should keep copy of contract with themselves, opines Renedy Singh

Today at 2:17 PM
Renedy Singh feels that Indian footballers should keep a copy of their contracts with themselves to avoid delay of salaries and foul play from the clubs. He feels that even if the payments are delayed, the clubs should make sure that it is paid after all since their families depend on the money.
I-League clubs East Bengal and Chennai City FC were under the scanner after their players approached the Footballers Players Association of India (FPAI) for non-payment of their salaries with the clubs terminating their contracts owing to force majeure amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Former International and Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) president Renedy Singh feels that the players should keep a copy of the signed contract, especially young players, to avoid confusion and ill-treatment by the Indian clubs.
"Now, due to the pandemic, money-wise, everything is getting difficult everywhere. We have talked to a few players. A few players are really worried if they would get their money or not. Once they sign a contract, players should keep a copy of the contract with them. This is for the young players. There are a few clubs who can play games (with that situation). Things are better and different from how it was during our playing career," said Renedy Singh, as reported by Goal.
"Payments may be delayed but we have to make sure that they get paid. They have families to look after. We request the players to stay calm. I am sure the clubs will respect contracts but if they don't, then there is the AIFF and the FIFA to look after. It is hard for everyone,” added the former footballer.
Katsumi Yusa, a veteran in the Indian football circuit, once threatened to approach FIFA to resolve the matter regarding the non-payment. He soon took the matter to the FPAI, subsequently, the FIF Pro and his payment were made soon.
