Whatever happens Xavi has to return back to Barcelona, asserts Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto’o has revealed that he asked former teammate Xavi Hernandez to return to their former club FC Barcelona as a part of their coaching staff. Not only that, but the Cameroonian also lauded the efforts of Luis Suarez and claimed that he is one of the best strikers in the world at present.

Xavi has been a part of FC Barcelona almost throughout his career, having started his youth career with the Catalan club in their La Masia setup. He was inducted into the senior team in 1998 and since then he has been an integral part of the squad, having guided them to many memorable wins. The midfielder featured in over 500 matches during his stay at Camp Nou, following which he joined Qatari side Al Sadd to play out the last days of his glorious career.

But with his playing days over, the former La Masia graduate is now the coach of the Asian side and has been linked with a move back home. It has seen many, over the last six months, ask Xavi to come back to Barcelona but as a manager this time. Now, his former Barcelona teammate Samuel Eto’o has joined the party and revealed that he has insisted that Xavi makes a return to the Spanish club while Lionel Messi is still playing.

“I’ve told Xavi that whatever happens, he has to go back to Barca – and I told him that he has to do it while the God of Football is still there. He played with him, and that will make it easier for him than for another,” said Samuel Eto’o, as reported by Cataluyna Radio.

Eto’o's stay at Camp Nou has been memorable with the striker in his prime steered the club to three La Liga wins and a couple of Champions League titles. The former African Player of the Year also lauded Luis Suarez and claimed that he is one of the best strikers in the world at present.

“Luis is always Luis, he is one of the best players in the world in his position. It is obvious that Barca has to reinforce themselves, but it is not necessary to take away the stripes of a general. Luis is a general, he is a captain, and he cannot be demoted,” added the former footballer.